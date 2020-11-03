Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) is down 4.5% in post-market action after Q3 revenue miss and top-line guidance cut to $355-$365M for FY20, compared to its initial guidance of $355-$375M.

Q3 Revenue of $86.33M (+5.9% Y/Y) misses by $4.54M .

"We have built a remarkably stable and profitable business. After Covid-19 is brought under control, we expect our growth to resume......Meanwhile, the breadth of our clinical development program continues to increase," says CEO Joseph K. Belanoff.

GAAP net income was $21.6M vs. $26.3M a year ago. On per share basis, GAAP EPS of $0.17 misses consensus by $0.04 .

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 beats by $0.01.

Corcept announced a program to repurchase up to $200M of its common stock, funded using cash and investments which stands at $444.2M at Sept. 30, 2020.

"In the first quarter of 2021, we expect to select a dosing regimen for our selective cortisol modulator exicorilant to advance as a treatment for castration-resistant prostate cancer," says CMO Dr Andreas Grauer.

