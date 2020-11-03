Park-Ohio +12% beats on top and bottom lines in Q3

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) +12% AH as net sales were up 49% Q/Q on strong customer demand in many end markets.

The company generated $23.3M of operating cash flow and $17.8M of free cash flow in Q3.

Liquidity increased 23% to $242.5 million at September 30, 2020, which included cash on-hand of $50.9M and $191.6M of unused borrowing capacity under our various banking arrangements.

Reinstates quarterly dividend of $0.125/share.

Matthew V. Crawford, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, “Our third quarter results reflect a substantial increase in both revenues and profitability sequentially from the second quarter led by improvements in each segment. These improvements are beginning to demonstrate the value of a more focused business that will enjoy greater operating leverage and increased long-term competitiveness as volumes return and new business is added.”

