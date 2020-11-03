JPMorgan faces potential fine on internal control deficiencies in advisory activities
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is in talks with a U.S. regulator to resolve a matter related to "historical deficiencies in internal controls and internal audit over certain advisory and other activities," the bank disclosed in a regulatory filing yesterday.
- It was advised by a regulator of a potential monetary penalty against the bank, but JPM gave no estimated amount for the potential penalty.
- JPMorgan said it currently has controls in place to address the deficiencies.
- And the bank adds: "There is no assurance that such discussions will result in resolution."