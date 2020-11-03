JPMorgan faces potential fine on internal control deficiencies in advisory activities

Nov. 03, 2020 5:25 PM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)JPMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is in talks with a U.S. regulator to resolve a matter related to "historical deficiencies in internal controls and internal audit over certain advisory and other activities," the bank disclosed in a regulatory filing yesterday.
  • It was advised by a regulator of a potential monetary penalty against the bank, but JPM gave no estimated amount for the potential penalty.
  • JPMorgan said it currently has controls in place to address the deficiencies.
  • And the bank adds: "There is no assurance that such discussions will result in resolution."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.