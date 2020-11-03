Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) down 6.6% after-market, as it reported Q3 revenue of $457.4M, an increase of ~3%Y/Y.

Consumer Products segment sales were $248M (+9% Y/Y); Total tissue volumes sold were 90,091 tons, an increase of 4% Y/Y; and Average tissue net selling prices increased 3% to $2,726 per ton.

Paperboard Products segment sales were $209M (-3% Y/Y); Paperboard sales volumes were 211,820 tons (-1% Y/Y); and average net selling price decreased 2% Y/Y to $982 per ton.

Adj. EBITDA increased by to $77.2M (+145.1% Y/Y) and margin expanded by 980 bps to 16.9%.

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the quarter was $55.7M, compared to cash used $31M a year ago.

Company says demand for tissue products is expected to soften relative to 3Q20 as retail in-stock conditions and inventories have improved.

