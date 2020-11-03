Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Q3 results:
Revenue $155.14M (+51.9% Y/Y), includes net product sales of $152.1M and royalty revenues of $3M, beats consensus by $24.38M.
Operating earnings of $56.1M, compared to $39.7M last year.
Net earnings of $40M, or EPS of $0.74, compared to $28.9M, or $0.54 prior.
R&D expenses remain unchanged.
FY guidance raised: Net product sales $500M-525M, and operating earnings $145M-160M.
On track to initiate commercial launch of SPN-812 in January 2021, if approved by the FDA.
The Company expects to launch SPN-830 in Q4 of 2021, if approved by the FDA.
Shares +19% AH
