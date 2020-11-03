NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Q3 results:

Total revenue of $163.7M, compared to $196.2M during previous quarter, misses consensus by $5.64M.

Fracturing and bundled wireline revenue of $141.3M vs. $169.5M in Q2.

Averaged 11 fully-utilized fleets in Q3 and exited with 13 fully-utilized and 14 deployed fleets.

Net loss of $102.4M vs. net loss of $112.5M.

GAAP EPS of $0.48 vs. $0.53 in Q2, misses consensus by $0.09.

Reported SG&A of $25.5M in Q3 2020, reflecting a decrease of 33%.

Reported Adjusted EBITDA of $2.4M, compared to $1.7M in Q2.

Total liquidity of $370.8M exiting Q3 2020, including $305.2M of cash; no term loan maturities through 2025.

"Despite COVID-19 market challenges and a fiercely competitive landscape, NexTier deployed 5 additional fleets during the third quarter. We benefited from our market readiness strategy and effectively re-deployed fleets with minimal start-up costs. The strong momentum gained with customers during the third quarter is carrying over into the fourth quarter, where we have 15 fully-utilized fleets working today, nearly doubling our fully-utilized fleet count exiting the second quarter," said Robert Drummond, President and CEO.

Conference Call on November 4, 2020 at 8:30 am ET.

