Nio (NYSE:NIO) closed the day up 6.54% and carved out a new all-time high of $35.87.

Shares of Nio are now up 948% over the last six months on chart-topping momentum.

Earlier in the day, unconfirmed reports indicated that Nio is looking at entering Europe with the ES6 and ES8 models.

An overseas business unit is reported to have already been set up with a target to start sales in Europe in the back half of 2021.

Wall Street is still bullish on Nio despite the share price runup.