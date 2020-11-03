U.S. crude supply fell 8M barrels last week, API says
Nov. 03, 2020 6:10 PM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM), USOCOM, USO, CL1:COMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 8M barrels of oil for the week ending Oct. 30.
- Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 2.5M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 577K barrels and Cushing inventories show a build of 981K barrels.
- Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories rose by 550K barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.
- December WTI (CL1:COM) settled today at $39.57/bbl.
- USO +0.6% after-hours.