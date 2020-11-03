U.S. crude supply fell 8M barrels last week, API says

Nov. 03, 2020 6:10 PM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM), USOCOM, USO, CL1:COMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 8M barrels of oil for the week ending Oct. 30.
  • Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 2.5M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 577K barrels and Cushing inventories show a build of 981K barrels.
  • Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories rose by 550K barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.
  • December WTI (CL1:COM) settled today at $39.57/bbl.
  • USO +0.6% after-hours.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.