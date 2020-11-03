Williams (WMB +1.1% ) CEO Alan Armstrong sees strong natural gas demand further lifting its U.S. pipeline volumes and Northeast gathering and processing operations in 2021.

During today's earnings conference call, Armstrong said he has a bullish outlook, in part because of the pickup in U.S. liquefied natural gas exports in recent weeks "near the highs that we saw earlier in the year... Demand is truly the key to our business, and this demand picture is driving the price response we are seeing."

The CEO also cited forward prices that could incentivize more drilling in key basins, driving higher flows on Williams' transportation network.

The company is ramping up service on its Southeastern Trail expansion project ahead of schedule, and it expects early startup of its Leidy South expansion.

Williams continues to expect 2020 growth capital spending of $1B-$1.2B, down from original guidance of $1.1B-$1.3B; the company expects to provide 2021 financial guidance in February.

Williams reported slightly better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues; it continues to expect FY 2020 adjusted EBITDA in the lower half of its $4.95B-$5.25B guidance range.