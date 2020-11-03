CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) says it plans to pursue a renewable diesel project at its 132K bbl/day Coffeyville, Kan., refinery if it succeeds in producing the fuel at its Wynnewood, Okla., plant.

CVR has excess hydrogen capacity and a high-pressure hydrotreater at Coffeyville that could be repurposed for renewable diesel production, pending approvals, CEO David Lamp said on today's earnings conference call.

The company said it is converting a hydrocracker at Wynnewood to allow for the production of renewable diesel, which could receive feedstock as early as May 2021 and begin processing by the following July.

"If market conditions change materially, then we would have the option to return the unit to hydrocarbon service fairly easily at minimum cost," Lamp said.

CVR earlier reported a larger than expected Q3 GAAP loss and a 38% Y/Y revenue decline to ~$1B.