Futures give up gains as Florida 2020 election results roll in
Nov. 03, 2020 8:36 PM ETBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor101 Comments
- There's been no official call yet, but with 91% of the votes counted in Florida, the president holds about a 220K vote lead over Joe Biden.
- The NYT currently puts a 95% probability on Trump winning Florida's 29 electoral votes.
- If called soon, Florida would be the first of the battleground states to be decided.
- Up about 0.6% roughly 30 minutes ago, S&P 500 futures have moved to a 0.35% decline.
- Other battlegrounds where polls have closed, but are too close to call include: Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, and Texas.