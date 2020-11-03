Asian market are largely higher in morning trading, including a 1.6% gain for Japan's Nikkei and 0.2% gain for Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index.

In the currency markets, the onshore yuan fell by the most since October 12 against the U.S. dollar to as low as 6.7216 as traders digested the early results from the U.S. election.

Another proxy for election ramifications is the Australian dollar against the Japanese Yen trade. The Aussie dollar is now down after being up by more than 0.6% a few hours ago when the odds of a Democratic sweep were higher.

