Voters in Florida are very close to approving the state's minimum hourly wage increase up to $15 per hour by 2026 in increments.

With over 95% of the vote in Florida recorded, the amendment has the support of over 61% of the votes in the Sunshine State to stand just above the 60% needed.

Florida would be the first state in the south to approve a minimum wage of $15.

Florida has more than 10% of all the restaurant chain units in the U.S.

