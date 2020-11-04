S&P 500 futures up 1.5% in another reversal as 2020 election results pour in
Nov. 03, 2020 10:10 PM ET By: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
- There haven't been any major surprises in individual state results, but betting markets now have President Trump as the big favorite to win the election. Joe Biden was the solid favorite all season, and up to several hours ago.
- S&P 500 (SP500) futures have been volatile, moving from a solid gain to a modest loss earlier this evening, but have surged to a 1.5% advance at 10:10 PM ET. Nasdaq 100 (COMP) futures are up 3.3%.
- Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) is down 0.75% to $1,896 per ounce. Crude oil (CL1:COM) is up 2.4% to $38.55.
