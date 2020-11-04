Election 2020: Maryland cruises toward sports betting approval

  • An amendment in Maryland on sports betting has been approved by 67% of the voters in the state so far with ballots still being counted.
  • Union Gaming's John Decree thinks legalization of sports betting in Maryland would be a big step forward for MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) and Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN). All of those companies already have operations in the state, except for Penn which has an option to buy Hollywood Perryville.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.