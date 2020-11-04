Election 2020: Maryland cruises toward sports betting approval
Nov. 03, 2020 10:31 PM ETCaesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR), PENN, GDEN, CHDNMGM, CZR, PENN, GDEN, CHDNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor9 Comments
- An amendment in Maryland on sports betting has been approved by 67% of the voters in the state so far with ballots still being counted.
- Union Gaming's John Decree thinks legalization of sports betting in Maryland would be a big step forward for MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) and Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN). All of those companies already have operations in the state, except for Penn which has an option to buy Hollywood Perryville.