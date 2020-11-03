Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has initiated a Phase 2b study of vupanorsen (AKCEA-ANGPTL3-L) in statin-treated patients with elevated non-high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (non-HDL-C) and triglycerides (TGs), says Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) and its subsidiary Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA).

The study, Targeting ANGPTL3 with an antisense oligonucleotide in adults with dyslipidemia (TRANSLATE-TIMI 70), will evaluate various doses of vupanorsen to inform potential future development.

The first patient has been treated in the placebo-controlled, dose-ranging Phase 2b study. The trial is expected to enroll 260 participants (≥ 40 years old) and will assess the efficacy, safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of vupanorsen, and the primary endpoint is percent change from baseline in non-HDL-C at week 24.

In November 2019, Akcea and Ionis announced the closing of a worldwide exclusive licensing agreement with Pfizer for vupanorsen. Under the terms of the deal, the initiation of the Phase 2b study triggered a milestone payment of $75M from Pfizer.

Vupanorsen is an investigational antisense therapy being developed for potential indications in cardiovascular risk reduction and severe hypertriglyceridemia.