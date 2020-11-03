Suspending the world's biggest IPO may have just been the start: China is working on a bigger crackdown on Ant Group (NYSE:BABA) to bring Jack Ma's fintech empire to heel, Bloomberg reports.

Regulators there are now looking at curbing credit platforms that funnel loans from financial institutions to millions of consumers across China, according to the report.

In fast-moving news today, Ant's IPO was fully suspended after decisions in Shanghai and Hong Kong, where the company planned a dual listing that could have raised almost $40B with overallotment options exercised. That would have valued the company at $310B.

And the Trump administration reportedly paused efforts to blacklist Ant today, to avoid stock market disruption and even a potential lawsuit.