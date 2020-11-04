Asia-Pacific shares mixed as investors eye tight U.S. election results
Nov. 04, 2020 12:17 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Japan +2.05%.
- China -0.29%.
- Hong Kong -0.02%. Hong Kong-listed shares of Alibaba dropped after the anticipated IPO of affiliate Ant Group was suspended amid regulatory concerns.
- Australia -0.16%.
- Asian markets are on a wild ride as election results show close race.
- Oil prices were higher in the afternoon of Asian trading hours, with Brent crude futures up 2.47% to $40.69 per barrel. U.S. crude futures also gained 2.6% to $38.64/barrel.
- U.S. stock futures surge as Wall Street watches gears up for Trump-Biden battleground results. Dow +0.29%; Nasdaq +2.27%; S&P +0.84%.