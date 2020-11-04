Election 2020 update: No clear winner yet

Votes are too close to call in a number of states, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia among them, and it could be a day or more before final totals are known.
At this point, both President Trump and his challenger Joe Biden can claim a path to 270 electoral votes. Biden just wrapped up some remarks saying he feels good about how things stand. The president has taken to Twitter saying the same, and promises a live statement soon.
For now, it appears the Republicans have kept control of the Senate and the Democrats of the House.
Stock index futures have pulled back from their best levels, the S&P 500 up 0.75% and the Nasdaq 100 up 2.3%.