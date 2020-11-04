Election 2020 update: No clear winner yet

Votes are too close to call in a number of states, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia among them, and it could be a day or more before final totals are known.

At this point, both President Trump and his challenger Joe Biden can claim a path to 270 electoral votes. Biden just wrapped up some remarks saying he feels good about how things stand. The president has taken to Twitter saying the same, and promises a live statement soon.

For now, it appears the Republicans have kept control of the Senate and the Democrats of the House.