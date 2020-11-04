New Jersey voters legalize cannabis use - Bloomberg

Residents of New Jersey have approved a referendum to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, ending a prohibition of the drug (Source: Bloomberg).

The constitutional amendment will allow the possession, sale and use of cannabis for Garden State residents 21 and over.

The amendment also includes a 6.6% state sales tax, with the option for municipalities to apply their own 2% tax. The remaining details will be left to the NJ legislature, as well as a five-person regulatory commission.

New Jersey was one of four states with legalization on the ballot, with the others including Arizona, Montana and South Dakota. Mississippi voters are also weighing a pair of ballot questions to legalize medical marijuana.

Polling on the legalization measure was strong heading into Election Day, with a series of surveys showing 61% to 66% of voters in favor of legalizing marijuana.

The measure was strongly endorsed by Gov. Phil Murphy, who tweeted after the projections came in that it was a "huge stop forward for racial and social justice and our economy."

In an interview days before the election, he told Yahoo Finance that legalization “would be a revenue-generator,” adding that he thinks “at first it would be modest, but ultimately will grow, I think, into several hundred million dollars in the state budget.”

