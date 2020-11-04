Update - 3:00 a.m. ET: President Trump vows to ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the inconclusive election, calling the process "a major fraud on our nation." Dow and S&P 500 futures are off 1% and 0.6% , respectively, while the Nasdaq is ahead by 1.1% .

Update - 5:00 a.m. ET: Continuing to swing wildly, futures are pointing higher once again: Dow +0.1% ; S&P 500 +0.6% ; Nasdaq +2.6% .

The "too early to call" Election Night does not seem to be giving tech traders anxiety as Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) futures climbed fast enough to trigger an exchange volatility halt that pauses rapid swings at 3.5%.

Contracts linked to the index have have since pared some gains to trade 2.4% higher , while Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) and S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) futures are ahead by 0.1% and 0.6% , respectively.

"If that blue wave isn't there then it's... back to the playbook," said Charlie McElligott, a cross-asset strategist at Nomura Securities. "A lot of that positioning for a future paradigm shift, that catalyst isn't there."

Besides betting on the market's most enduring winners, an increasing chance of a Trump win would allay any concerns of greater regulatory scrutiny, as well as higher corporate and capital gains taxes, that could hurt tech stocks in a Biden administration. "If Trump ends up prevailing, that notion is off the table," said Leslie Thompson, managing principal at Spectrum Management Group in Indianapolis.

There's still a long night ahead of Election 2020, and the futures market doesn't necessarily reflect what the stock market will do in the morning.

"Right now, the early indications is this is closer than expected, and we may not have clarity by the end of tonight," said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist/SunTrust Advisory in Atlanta.