Trump vows to petition Supreme Court over election

"We knew because of the unprecedented early vote that this may take awhile," Democratic nominee Joe Biden says from Delaware. "We're going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying votes is finished. It ain't over until every ballot is counted... We could know the results as early as tomorrow morning."

"We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election," President Trump announced from the White House. "We were winning everything, and all of a sudden it was just called off." He vows to ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the inconclusive election, calling the process "a major fraud on our nation."

Biden has so far scored 238 electoral votes vs. the 213 notched by President Trump. Each candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win.

Key swing state race results:

Pennsylvania 20 EV (electoral votes) Trump 55.7%, Biden 43.1% (64% reporting).

Michigan 16 EV Trump 53.3% Biden 44.1% (73% reporting).

Wisconsin 10 EV Trump 51.1% Biden 47.4% (93% reporting).

North Carolina 15 EV Trump 50.1% Biden 48.7% (94% reporting).

Georgia 16 EV Trump 50.5% Biden 48.3% (94% reporting).

Nevada 6 EV Biden 50.3% Trump 47.6% (67% reporting).