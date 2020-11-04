Given recent interest in two routine FDA general surveillance inspections of Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) manufacturing facility in Branchburg, NJ, the company provides an update on its remediation activities to date.

The company has performed in-depth investigations into each of the FDA’s areas of concern, and has either completed its remediation activities or has put enhanced interim controls in place while its improvements are completed.

Lilly has confirmed that there was no impact on product quality. In addition, the company is taking a comprehensive look at data integrity for the Branchburg site.

All active pharmaceutical ingredients delivered from Lilly Branchburg are subject to further quality assurance steps when turned into medicine at other sites.

The company's goal is to ensure that the Branchburg facility meets all of the FDA’s rigorous Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and quality standards.

