Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT) soar on California gig worker triumph

  • Californians have overwhelmingly voted in favor of Proposition 22, a ballot measure that would exempt drivers for app-based transportation and delivery companies from being classified as employees.
  • The bill had essentially become Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft's (NASDAQ:LYFT) last hope to continue their operations in the state under the status quo.
  • Should it pass, the companies say they will guarantee new protections to workers, such as giving drivers 30 cents a mile driven to account for gas and other vehicle costs, healthcare subsidies for drivers who work 15 hours or more a week and occupational accident insurance coverage while on the job.
  • Proposition 22 also has significant implications for DoorDash (DOORD) and Instacart (ICART), both of which are reportedly preparing to go public.
  • Premarket: UBER +13.9%; LYFT +12.9%
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.