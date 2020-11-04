Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT) soar on California gig worker triumph
Nov. 04, 2020 2:51 AM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), LYFT, DASH, ICARTUBER, LYFT, DASHBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor62 Comments
- Californians have overwhelmingly voted in favor of Proposition 22, a ballot measure that would exempt drivers for app-based transportation and delivery companies from being classified as employees.
- The bill had essentially become Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft's (NASDAQ:LYFT) last hope to continue their operations in the state under the status quo.
- Should it pass, the companies say they will guarantee new protections to workers, such as giving drivers 30 cents a mile driven to account for gas and other vehicle costs, healthcare subsidies for drivers who work 15 hours or more a week and occupational accident insurance coverage while on the job.
- Proposition 22 also has significant implications for DoorDash (DOORD) and Instacart (ICART), both of which are reportedly preparing to go public.
- Premarket: UBER +13.9%; LYFT +12.9%