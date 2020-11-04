Dollar rise, U.S. and Europe futures fall as Trump-Biden presidential race too close

The dollar climbed while S&P 500 futures dropped as comments from President Donald Trump revived concern about a contested U.S. election.

S&P 500 Futures sank -0.01% , trimming an earlier gain with Dow -0.63% and Nasdaq +1.77% . Ten-year Treasury yields dropped to 0.77%, and the dollar index measuring the greenback against a basket of currencies gained 0.7% to 94.202.

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,896.44 per ounce and European futures slipped. FTSE Futures -0.08% , CAC -0.39% , DAX -1.40% , EURO STOXX -1.10% .

Silver dipped 1.6% to $23.77, and Platinum dropped 0.9% to $858.77.

Earlier today, Trump claimed victory and asked for the Supreme Court to intervene to stop vote counting. He said there had been fraud in election results in his battle with Joe Biden, and that he was ahead and Democrats were trying to steal the election.

Other key events in the week: EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.

Federal Reserve policy decision on Thursday.

The key U.S. non-farm payrolls report is due Friday.