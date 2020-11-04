Control of Congress at stake, as well as coronavirus stimulus

Besides the future of the presidency, control of Congress is hanging in the balance, and in particular the Senate, which is key to how much money will be poured into the economy to battle COVID-19.

The results will affect everything from healthcare proposals to taxes and regulation, but investors are specifically eyeing a coronavirus aid package that has been elusive for months despite ongoing negotiations.

While some of the races are too close to call, Democrats look set to retain control of the House of Representatives, while the GOP is poised to keep a majority in the Senate.