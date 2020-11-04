European indices in red as U.S. election race tightens

Nov. 04, 2020 4:11 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • London -0.22%, followed by decline in banking stocks.
  • Germany -0.95%. October final services PMI 49.5 vs. 48.9 prelim.
  • France -0.13%. October final services PMI 46.5 in-line with prelim.
  • Eurozone October final services PMI came in at 46.9 vs. 46.2 prelim.
  • European stocks drop as U.S. President Donald Trump took the lead over Democratic rival Joe Biden, making the race for the White House too close to call.
  • Earlier this week, money managers had bet on a clear victory for Biden, boosting European equities, in anticipation of better trade ties with Washington and more economic stimulus.
  • Also, Trump falsely claimed victory and vowed to go to the Supreme Court in a bid to prevent further ballots being counted.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.