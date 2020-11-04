European indices in red as U.S. election race tightens
Nov. 04, 2020 4:11 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- London -0.22%, followed by decline in banking stocks.
- Germany -0.95%. October final services PMI 49.5 vs. 48.9 prelim.
- France -0.13%. October final services PMI 46.5 in-line with prelim.
- Eurozone October final services PMI came in at 46.9 vs. 46.2 prelim.
- European stocks drop as U.S. President Donald Trump took the lead over Democratic rival Joe Biden, making the race for the White House too close to call.
- Earlier this week, money managers had bet on a clear victory for Biden, boosting European equities, in anticipation of better trade ties with Washington and more economic stimulus.
- Also, Trump falsely claimed victory and vowed to go to the Supreme Court in a bid to prevent further ballots being counted.