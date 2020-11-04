Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$2.41 misses by $0.54 .

Revenue of $87.45M (-87.8% Y/Y) beats by $5.37M .

Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman: “While operations continue to be challenged, we are very pleased with how demand trends have continued to improve at the parks that have reopened, and we are encouraged by the learnings and momentum we’ve gained heading into 2021. Attendance has progressed from a range of 20% to 25% of comparable prior year levels upon the initial reopening of parks in late June and early July, to 35% to 40% over the last three months".

