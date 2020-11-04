Election 2020: Key battleground states undecided; Trump vows court action

The U.S. presidential election has yet to deliver a clear winner, as many predicted, with several key contested states too close to call and votes still being counted. Nevada, one of the states yet to be called, has stopped reporting results until tomorrow morning (see below).

The markets are predictably choppy. Equity futures are higher and rates are sliding.

S&P futures +0.6% and Nasdaq 100 futures +2.2% . 10-year Treasury yield -9 bps at 0.79%. WTI futures +2% . Spot gold -1.1% .

With 270 electoral votes needed to claim the White House, President Donald Trump currently has 213 electoral votes, and former Vice President Joe Biden has 238, according to the Associated Press.

In voting for Senate seats, Democrats have flipped seats in Colorado and Arizona, but did not manage to flip a seat in Alabama. Republicans held seats considered vulnerable in South Carolina, Iowa, Texas and Kansas, making a flip of the Senate overall more unlikely. But with runoffs, final results may not be arriving until early January.

What the candidates say

"We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election," Trump announced from the White House. "We were winning everything, and all of a sudden it was just called off." He vows to ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the inconclusive election, calling the process "a major fraud on our nation." Biden’s campaign later said it has “legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort.” "We knew because of the unprecedented early vote that this may take awhile," Democratic nominee Joe Biden says from Delaware. "We're going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying votes is finished. It ain't over until every ballot is counted".

Battleground states

Trump has won Florida, Texas and Ohio, according to the AP. Biden has won Arizona. Pennsylvania, Michigan Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada have yet to be called. Pennsylvania 20 EV Trump 55.7%, Biden 43.1% (64% reporting). At 2:55 AM ET, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf tweeted that there are more than 1M ballots left to be counted in Pennsylvania. Michigan 16 EV Trump 49.8% Biden 48.6% (88% reporting). Wisconsin 10 EV Biden 49.4% Trump 49.1% (95% reporting). North Carolina 15 EV Trump 50.1% Biden 48.7% (94% reporting). Georgia 16 EV Trump 50.5% Biden 48.3% (94% reporting). Nevada 6 EV Biden 50% Trump 47.9% (67% reporting). (Update): Nevada has stopped reporting until 9 AM PT Nov. 5. Still to be counted are mail ballots received on Election Day, mail ballots received over the next week and postmarked by Election Day and provisional ballots.

State ballot initiatives