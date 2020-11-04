A leading mobile developer service provider in China, Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG), has entered into a strategic partnership with Ping An Bank to improve overall user experience, enrich user analytics and drive greater efficiency.

This strategic agreement enables Aurora Mobile to leverage its stable, secure and efficient push services, based on private cloud infrastructure and comprehensive big data analytics for operations, to improve Ping An Bank’s ability to gain in-depth understanding of user needs, enhance user experience and improve operational efficiency.

Shares up 4% premarket.

