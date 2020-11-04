Hilton Worldwide EPS beats by $0.10, misses on revenue
Nov. 04, 2020 6:03 AM ET
- Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.10; GAAP EPS of -$0.28 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $933M (-61.1% Y/Y) misses by $33.3M.
- System-wide comparable RevPAR decreased 59.9% vs. consensus of -61.8%.
- Christopher J. Nassetta, President & Chief Executive Officer of Hilton, said, "Our third quarter results show meaningful improvement over the second quarter. The vast majority of our properties around the world are now open and have gradually begun to recover from the limitations that the COVID-19 pandemic has imposed on the travel industry, with occupancy increasing more than 20 percentage points from the second quarter. While a full recovery will take time, we are well positioned to capture rising demand and execute on growth opportunities."
- No share repurchases have been made since March 5, 2020, and no dividends have been declared or paid since March 31, 2020.
