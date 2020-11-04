Viasat UK Ltd., a subsidiary of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT), has won a contract to provide Ultra High Frequency (UHF) satellite communications (SATCOM) for the new Type 31 frigates, to be delivered by Babcock Team 31, for the Royal Navy.

"This UHF SATCOM capability will ensure the Royal Navy Type 31 frigates will have the robust, secure, world-wide UHF voice and data services it needs for modern warfare operations in the current information advantage environment," said Steve Beeching, managing director, Government Systems, Viasat UK. "We are very proud to be able to supply our world-class technology to the UK Ministry of Defence. The importance of the UHF SATCOM capability in enabling defence to co-ordinate limited assets, at its disposal, while effectively supporting Allies globally cannot be understated."

Viasat's is a strong satellite communication platform with strong growth opportunities through ViaSat-3 and the government sector, wrote Captain Alpha in his article on Seeking Alpha. "Viasat: Time To Jump Back In".