Defense sector shakes off election uncertainty
- Those looking for election 2020 stocks need to look no further than the defense sector, which soared yesterday on the eve of Election Day.
- It's one of the industries that shouldn't be affected by a drawn-out or contested result, with both candidates pledging to put more resources into military spending.
- "Defense spending is always a bipartisan issue," analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a research note. "Both sides want to spend money on defense. To what extent they will that's a different story but both sides want to spend money on defense."
- Joe Biden said he may increase spending in areas the Pentagon "desperately needs to innovate" such as "unmanned capacity, cyber and IT." His advisors have also suggested that "certain areas the [military] budget is going to have to be increased."
- Defense stocks have climbed sharply overall under President Trump, even with the COVID-related selloff hitting the sector, and generally tend to do well under GOP-led administrations.
- Shortly after winning the election in 2016, Trump added more than $200B to the defense budget for fiscal years 2017 through 2019, and in December of 2019, he signed a $738B defense bill for fiscal 2020.
- Premarket: LMT +2.6%, GD +2%, NOC +1.8%, ITA +1.6%, RTX +1.1%, BA +1.1%, LHX +1%, HII, ITT, TXT, LLL, AVAV, KTOS, PPA, XAR