Noting Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) "industry-leading user engagement, supply chain, and logistics capacity," China Renaissance upgrades the company from Hold to Buy and raises the price target from $3,360 to $4,000.

Amazon shares are up 4% pre-market to $3,170.

Analyst Ella Ji calls Amazon the "best-positioned e-commerce stock" and notes that shares are down nearly 14% from a September record, providing "an exceptional entry opportunity."

The analyst also says the Amazon Web Services business offers "a layer of stability" even going into the tough comps of 2021.

Last week, Amazon reported strong Q3 beats with AWS revenue of $11.6B, which matched consensus.

Amazon led the global cloud infrastructure services spending in Q3 with a 32% share of total spend, which topped the market share of the next three competitors combined.

Here's a look at AMZN shares compared to the S&P 500 and tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) over the past month. Compare the six month, one year, and five year returns here.