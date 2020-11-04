Citi sees even more upside for Nio (NYSE:NIO) as the EV story plays on.

"We reiterate our positive view on Nio based on: (1) very strong order backlog (1-5-1.8 month level) with high margin visibility; (2) 3Q20E gross processing margin likely to reach 13-16% level, followed by 4Q20E gross processing margin at 22-25% level; (3) increase in market share; (4) battery cost reduction; and (5) policy tailwind related to exports."

The firm hikes its price target on Nio to $46.40 from $33.20. The 52-week high for Nio is $35.87.

Shares of Nio are up 5.97% premarket to $37.62.

