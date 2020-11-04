Koppers Holdings raises FY20 EBITDA and EPS guidance
Nov. 04, 2020 8:33 AM ETKoppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)KOPBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- For 2020, Koppers Holdings (KOP +1.8%) expects sales to be ~$1.6B vs. $1.65B in 2019.
- Adj. EBITDA is seen in the range of $204 to $210M, higher than its earlier forecast of $196 to $204M, vs. $201.1M in the prior year.
- Adj. EPS is projected to be in the range of $3.65 to $3.90 in 2020, higher than its previous estimate of $3.25 to $3.50, vs. $3.18 in the prior year.
- The company anticipates investments of $55 to $60M in capital expenditures related to improving the safety and reliability of its existing infrastructure.
- Koppers plans to reduce debt by ~$125M, which includes proceeds that were received from the KJCC divestiture.
- Based on current adj. EBITDA and debt reduction estimates, net leverage at December 31, 2020, is projected to be between 3.5 and 3.6.