TransAlta reports Q3 loss, to close Highvale Mine in Canada
Nov. 04, 2020 8:37 AM ETTransAlta Corporation (TAC)TACBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) has announced to discontinue all mining operations at the Highvale Mine by December. 31, 2021, four years ahead of original off-coal schedule for this mine. Effective Jan. 1, 2022, it will discontinue firing with coal in Canada.
- In October, TransAlta completed an AU$800M senior secured note offering via private placement, with annual interest of 4.07% and mature on June 30, 2042 and principal payments starting on Mar. 31, 2022.
- The company also received $400M from the second tranche of financing from the Brookfield investment. The Company expects to utilize existing cash and credit facilities for the debt maturing in 2020 and expects to refinance the debt maturing in 2022.
- Q3 production of 6,184 gigawatt hours was down from 7,558 GWh in prior year quarter, due to the planned outage at Alberta Thermal.
- Revenues came in 13% lower as a result of lower production and power prices at Alberta Thermal and Centralia segments.
- Reported net loss of C$136M, a turnaround from income of C$51M, largely due to lower revenues, coal inventory writedown, higher depreciation, increase in asset impairments and PPA Termination Payments, partially offset by foreign exchange gains and income tax recoveries.
- Free cash flow reached C$106M down from C$170M a year ago, and comparable EBITDA decreased 16% to C$256M.
- For 2020, TransAlta sees comparable EBITDA in the range of C$925M-C$1,000M, with FCF between C$325M-C$375M.
- Financial Statements