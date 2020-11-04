Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) announces additional clinical data of a Phase 2b study with sumifilam in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

In a clinical study funded by the National Institutes of Health, sumifilam decreased levels of a protein called HMGB1 in Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) and improved measurements of the integrity of the blood-brain barrier (BBB) from baseline to Day 28.

HMGB1 decreased 33% and 32% in patients treated with 50 mg and 100 mg sumifilam, respectively.

CSF IgG decreased 30% in patients treated with 50 and 100 mg sumifilam.

CSF albumin decreased 15% in patients treated with 50 mg sumifilam and 28% when treated with 100 mg sumifilam.

Also, sumifilam improved the Albumin Ratio, a test of BBB permeability by ~5 and 7 points for patients treated with sumifilam, 50 mg and 100 mg, respectively for over 28 days.

Sumifilam is a small molecule (oral) drug that restores the normal shape and function of altered filamin A protein in the brain.

Clinical dataset will be presented on November 7 at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) 2020 Conference.