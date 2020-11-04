GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes' (NYSE:GOL) current capacity planning scenario assumes 100% growth in 4Q20 vs. 3Q20.

The company operated ~376 daily flights in Ocotber, reaching peaks of 500 daily flights, serving 95% of the market.

The company expects to end December with an average of 94 aircraft operating in the network, representing more than 75% of the operating fleet in the same period last year, maintaining a consistent load factor of ~80% in the quarter.

In 4Q20, the company estimates an average operating fleet of 92 aircraft, which will represent 78% of the average fleet operated in the same quarter last year.

Q4 revenue is expected to increase ~130% vs. Q3 and expenses to decrease by ~16% Y/Y, due to initiatives to reduce costs, lower capacity and fuel consumption.

The company expects around R$2.4B in liquidity and R$13.1B in adjusted net debt at the end of Q4.

Metrics for 1Q21:

The company has highest operating leverage amongst peers (NYSE:CPA), (NYSE:LUV), (NASDAQ:RYAAY) and (NYSE:AZUL), given low cost structure:

Shares up 3.5% premarket.

