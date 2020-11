Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:CMLEF): Q3 net income of $44.1M vs. $47.5M in year ago quarter.

FFO of $0.25 vs. $0.28 in year ago quarter.

Revenue of $162.51M (-5.3% Y/Y) beats by $53.61M .

Same property NOI for Q3 of $83.1M vs. $90.5M in a year ago quarter, resulting in a 8.1% Y/Y decrease driven by 3.0% growth in the office portfolio and a 3.3% growth in the industrial and flex portfolio combined with 28.3% decline in the retail portfolio.

