Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) -3.8% pre-market after reporting in-line FQ4 earnings, its first profitable Q4 since 2006.

Q4 company-wide sales jumped 79% Y/Y to $890.3M, roughly matching analyst consensus, with the U.S. Consumer unit surging 90% to $497.2M and Hawthorne sales rising 68% to $351.9M.

The company established FY 2021 guidance for EPS of $8.00-$8.40, ahead of $7.70 analyst consensus estimate, on sales growth of flat to 5%, or $4.13B-$4.34B, in line with $4.17B consensus, and gross margin rate expected to decline by ~50 bps.

Scotts says it expect H1 results for both major segments to trend well above its full-year outlook and to be partly offset by "challenging comparisons" in H2 of the year.

Scotts also signed a non-binding letter-of-intent to acquire a 50% equity stake in the Bonnie Plants business, replacing an existing relationship that gives it a 25% stake.