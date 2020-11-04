Credit Suisse advises investors to add DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) on any share price weakness.

"We would be adding to the stock here in what we feel is an underappreciated event path: (1) 2 Masters events (November and April) and The Match III (Mickelson and Charles Barkley vs. Peyton Manning and Steph Curry). Previously, the Match II was the highest grossing golf event ever for DKNG, (2) we think the final Jan 5th expiration could act as a clearing event for the stock after an extended period of supply and (3) an accelerating sports betting/iGaming opportunity in Ontario, Canada, that has flown under the radar. We think there could be news around expanded legalization soon, which could be a catalyst for sentiment and street estimates."

Credit Suisse has an Outperform rating on DraftKings and price target of $76, which works out to 45X the 2026 EBITDA of $651M.

Shares of DraftKings are up 4.35% premarket to $39.10.

