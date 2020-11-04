Landmark Infrastructure sees Q4 adjusted FFO benefiting from projects

  • Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) sees redeployed capital from the sale of its European outdoor advertising portfolio and development projects adding to adjusted FFO growth beginning in Q4 202 and into 2021.
  • Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 31 cents compares with 32 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q3 rental revenue of $14.2M beat the average analyst estimate of $13.5M and increased 10% from $12.9M in Q3 2019.
  • Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $15.2M vs. $15.6M a year ago.
  • YTD through Sept. 30, LMRK acquired 14 assets for total consideration of ~$133M.
  • Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.
  • Previously: Landmark Infrastructure EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Nov. 4)
