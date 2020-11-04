Landmark Infrastructure sees Q4 adjusted FFO benefiting from projects
Nov. 04, 2020
- Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) sees redeployed capital from the sale of its European outdoor advertising portfolio and development projects adding to adjusted FFO growth beginning in Q4 202 and into 2021.
- Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 31 cents compares with 32 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q3 rental revenue of $14.2M beat the average analyst estimate of $13.5M and increased 10% from $12.9M in Q3 2019.
- Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $15.2M vs. $15.6M a year ago.
- YTD through Sept. 30, LMRK acquired 14 assets for total consideration of ~$133M.
- Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.
