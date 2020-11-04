The lack of a result in the presidential election, as states continue to tally votes, and the indication of a continuation of a divided Congress has investors going back to safety, both old and new.

Nevada will not be issuing any more results until tomorrow morning and Pennsylvania is expected to continue counting for at least a couple more days.

Premarket, big tech and momentum stocks, the new safety that cash rotated to over the worst of the lockdown measures, are seeing gains. Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND, +3.6% ) saw swings as votes were tallied, but have been on a steady rise since about 5:30 AM ET, when it looked like stocks would go through today’s session without a declared winner.

The Nasdaq 100 (QQQ, +3% ) is up premarket and with this gain would push the ETF back about its 50-day simple moving average that it fell below last week. It also just survived a test of its 100-day SMA yesterday.

The SPDR S&P Information Technology Sector ETF (XLK, +4% ) is performing the best premarket.

A lot of that is due to the Fab 5 megacaps, which shined for delivering strong earnings in the most challenge economic times, but have faced selling pressure over the last two months.

Before the bell, Apple (AAPL, +3.4% ), Facebook (FB, +3.6% ), Alphabet (GOOGL, +3.4% ), Amazon (AMZN, +3.3% ) and Microsoft (MSFT, +3.2% ) are all solidly higher.

AMD (AMD, +4.6% ) is also pushing XLK higher after getting tapped from Goldman Sachs’ Conviction List.

XLK will be pushing to move ahead of its 50-day SMA after topping its 100-day yesterday.

Meanwhile, bonds are rallying, pushing rates down and flattening the yield curve on the prospect of a stalemate between a Democratic White House and a Republican Senate denting hopes for a big stimulus package.

The 10-year Treasury yield is down to 0.8% after knocking on the door of 0.9% yesterday.

The SPDR S&P Financial Sector ETF (XLF, -0.5% ), after showing some leadership going into the election, is pulling back.