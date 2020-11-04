Weatherford reports narrower losses in third quarter
Nov. 04, 2020 8:57 AM ET
- Weatherford (OTCPK:WFTLF) stemmed its losses in Q3 in a sign that the oil and gas industry is starting to recover from the coronavirus-driven downturn. Posted wider than expected net loss of $174M, though a significant improvement from Q2 loss of $581M and $821M a year ago.
- Revenues fell slightly to $807M, down 2% sequentially with growth of 2% in North America offset by declines of 3% internationally, and still well below the year-ago revenue of $1.3B.
- “While our market outlook remains cautious, we are encouraged by the fact that we have started to see activity stabilize in certain geographies and a gradual path to recovery in others,” Weatherford CEO Girish Saligram said in a statement. “We have extended our runway for capitalizing on new opportunities and we will be working as a team to refine the company's strategy over the coming months, focusing on leveraging our sustainable competitive advantages in order to achieve our objective.”
- Adjusted EBITDA improved 32% sequentially to $104M declined 42% on Y/Y basis. Free cash flow of $107M was flat sequentially and improved $312M Y/Y.
- The company laid off about a quarter of its global workforce, to weather the pandemic, and reported a $47M charge during the quarter related to the headcount reduction and facility consolidation. These layoffs and other cost-cutting measures are expected to generate +$800M of annual savings, the company said.