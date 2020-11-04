Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) -7.8% pre-market after reporting a huge Q3 loss and a 42% Y/Y decline in revenues to $437M.

Nabors expects adjusted EBITDA to drop materially in Q4 as its international rig count continues to decline through the rest of the year after dropping 13% in Q3 vs. Q2.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA fell 45% Y/Y to $114.2M, with U.S. Drilling adjusted EBITDA -50% to $60.5M and International Drilling adjusted EBITDA -25% to $71.9M.

In a bearish analysis on Nabors posted on Seeking Alpha, Badsha Chowdhury sees headwinds ahead in international drilling activity.