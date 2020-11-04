Airinmar secures three-year warranty support services contract with Volaris
- AAR's (NYSE:AIR) subsidiary Airinmar, the top global independent provider of component repair cycle management and aircraft warranty solutions, signed a new three-year support services agreement with Volaris, Mexico's leading domestic airline.
- Agreement covers the provision of new aircraft warranty services to augment and support Volaris' internal management team and maximize the recovery of warranty entitlements.
- "We are looking forward to working with the team at Volaris to support its efforts to enhance the effectiveness of its warranty management, increase efficiencies and reduce costs," Peter O’Dea, Airinmar Head of Sales.