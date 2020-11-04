Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) slumps 15% premarket on light volume in apparent reaction to the release on an abstract on leukemia candidate KO-539 that will be presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in early December.

Preliminary results from the first three participants in a 30-subject Phase 1 study in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) showed safety signals, including severe (Grade 3) tumor lysis syndrome (a deadly complication of blood cancers) at 50 mg and a severe embolic (blood clotting) event at 100 mg. There were no deaths but two of the patients discontinued treatment due to cancer progression, The third, with certain co-mutations, achieved complete remission after two cycles of 100 mg.

KO-539 is an oral selective inhibitor of the menin-MLL protein-protein interaction, a key pathway in MLL-rearranged leukemias (AML and ALL). The company says it produces an anti-leukemic effect by inducing myeloid differentiation in immature cells called AML blasts, a mechanism of action that could be complementary to existing therapies.

The initial safety profile at 50 mg may preclude its use in pediatric patients, an important target population, and may dampen its ability to prevail over Syndax Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:SNDX) oral SNDX-5613 which has the same mechanism of action. A Phase 1/2 study, AUGMENT-101, in adults is in process.