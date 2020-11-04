Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Q3 results:

Revenues: $160M (-4.8% Y/Y) vs consensus of $182.1M; Spinraza Royalties: $74M (-9.8%).

Net loss: ($31M) (-219.2%); loss/share: ($0.22) (-222.2%) vs consensus of ($0.15); non-GAAP Net loss: $5M (-187.2%).

Pipeline highlights: Positive Phase 2 vupanorsen and AKCEA-APOCIII-L results presented at the European Society of Cardiology annual meeting.

IONIS-FXI-L advanced into Phase 2b development in patients with end-stage renal disease.

IONIS-HBV advanced into Phase 2b development in patients with hepatitis B virus infection.

The U.S. FDA granted orphan drug designation to Ionis-owned medicines for people with Alexander disease, β-thalassemia and Lafora diseases.

Dosing completed in the IONIS-ENAC-2.5 Rx Phase 2 study in patients with cystic fibrosis.

IONIS-PKK-L advanced into an investigator-initiated study in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Brazil.

ION541 advanced into Phase 1/2 development in patients with nearly all forms of ALS.

ION464 advanced into Phase 1/2 development in patients with multiple system atrophy.

IONIS-MAPT continued to advance in a long-term extension study in patients with Alzheimer's disease.

Initiated the CARDIO-TTRansform Phase 3 clinical trial for AKCEA-TTR-LRx in patients with TTR-mediated amyloid cardiomyopathy.

Upcoming Catalysts: Initiate the Phase 3 study of AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx in patients with FCS.

Initiate the Phase 2 study of IONIS-ENAC-2.5 in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Initiate the Phase 1/2 studies of Ionis-owned medicines:ION251 for patients with multiple myeloma; ION373 for patients with Alexander disease; ION716 for patients with Prion diseases.

Refile WAYLIVRA NDA for U.S. marketing authorization.

Expand TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA commercial availability in the EU and Latin America.

The company is reaffirming FY2020 financial guidance meaningfully profitable.

"Looking ahead, we are maintaining our 2020 financial guidance driven by the significant revenue and earnings growth we expect in the fourth quarter. We have already earned revenue from multiple sources this quarter, including $75 million from Pfizer for advancing vupanorsen. Importantly, we remain well capitalized with the financial resources to achieve our strategic goals," says Elizabeth L. Hougen, chief financial officer.

Shares are down 1.4% PM.

Previously: Ionis Pharmaceuticals EPS misses by $0.12, misses on revenue (Nov.04).