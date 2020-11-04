JPMorgan updates estimates on Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) after factoring in Q3 results.

The firm hikes FY20 EPS estimates by 1% and FY21 EPS estimates by 3%, due primarily to higher iQOS profitability. JP sees FY20 organic sales of +5.2% vs. PM's guidance for +5% to +6% and +5.3% consensus.

Overall, the stance from JPMorgan is still cautious.

"While Philip Morris' Tobacco portfolio has key strengths in Europe and Asia thanks to its cigarettes price-setter position in many markets and its RRPs exposure, we see limited scope for share outperformance. With its earnings outlook becoming increasingly cloudy due to its Emerging Market exposure, we remain Neutral."

Shares of Philip Morris are up 0.55% premarket.

